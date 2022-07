(WSVN) - A medical helicopter in Ohio crashed into power lines after responders were on their way to a deadly car crash.

The incident happened in Butler County when the aircraft headed to the scene, Tuesday.

One person died in the car accident and three others were injured.

The conditions of the medical responders in the helicopter are still unknown.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.