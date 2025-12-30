ATLANTA (WSVN) — Medical experts met to discuss potential changes to childhood vaccine policy. The Trump administration has advised overall fewer vaccine requirements for children.

Monday’s meeting of the Advisory Commission on Childhood Vaccines happened as the Trump administration has been giving considerable attention to childhood vaccine policy.

“MRNA technology poses more risks than benefits,” Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said.

This year, the Department of Health and Human Services, led by Kennedy, recommended changes to vaccines for COVID-19, hepatitis B and measles.

“Starting in 2025, there have been more than 1,900 confirmed measles cases in the United States, which is the largest annual number since 1992. Most cases have been in people under 18 years of age,” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention representative Jonathan Duffy said.

HHS officials said they plan to revamp the entire childhood vaccine schedule in the new year, aligning U.S. policy more closely with other countries like Denmark, resulting in fewer shots.

At Monday’s meeting, CDC officials emphasized the importance of immunizations for children.

Duffy expanded on the benefits of early childhood vaccinations.

“The last basically 30-year period from 1994 to 2023, which CDC estimated that vaccination of children born during that time prevented more than 500 million illnesses, avoided more than 1 million deaths,” he said.

Data from the European Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Denmark does not vaccinate children against hepatitis A, chickenpox or RSV, the leading cause of hospitalization in infants.

Critics argue that the administration chose Denmark because it administers fewer vaccines than any other Western country.

James Campbell is the Vice Chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics’ Infectious Diseases.

“You’ve seen this brazen attempt to sow fear and distrust in vaccinations that have saved countless lives,” he said.

The final announcement on changes to the childhood vaccine schedule is expected in the new year.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.