MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Sheriff’s deputy is behind bars in Georgia after she was charged with sexually exploiting a minor.

51-year-old Carle Miranda Blum was taken into custody on Wednesday after the US Attorney’s Office said she received and recorded multiple videos and images of a 17-year-old victim engaged in sexually explicit acts.

She faces two federal charges, including receipt and production of visual depictions involving the sexual exploitation of minors.

Blum has since been relieved of duty.

Sheriff Rosie Cordero Stutz responded to the allegations, calling the actions a betrayal of the badge.

MDSO is helping in the investigation.

