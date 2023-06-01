In anticipation to Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets Thursday night, law enforcement agencies from both cities are asking fans to enjoy the events that will be held over the weekend but to also remain safe.

In a collaborative effort between The Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department and Denver Sheriff Elias Diggins, they are encouraging basketball fans to not drink and drive and celebrate responsibly.

MDCR will also work with several Miami-Dade County law enforcement agencies to maintain a safe environment for fans who live, work and are visiting the county.

