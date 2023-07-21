McDonald’s made an announcement that is sure to delight ice cream enthusiasts everywhere.

Starting August 9, participating McDonald’s locations across the nation will be introducing the all-new limited-time McFlurry flavor, the “Peanut Butter Crunch Delight.”

Following weeks of speculation, McDonald’s has finally confirmed the addition of this delectable treat to its menu.

The Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry is combined with the fast-food chain’s classic vanilla soft-serve ice cream, blended with a mixture of crunchy cereal and delectable chocolate peanut butter cookie pieces.

