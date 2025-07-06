(WSVN) - McDonald’s wants to add some spice to your mornings.

Come Tuesday, the fast food chain is adding a Spicy Egg McMuffin sandwich to their breakfast menu.

It has all the regular items, but this Egg McMuffin will come with a spicy pepper sauce.

McDonald’s is also adding a Spicy Sausage McMuffin and a Spicy Sausage McMuffin with Egg.

The chain said these sandwiches will only be around for a limited time.

