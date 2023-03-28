Fast food enthusiasts have something new to look forward to as McDonald’s adds a new dessert item to its menu. The popular fast-food chain announced the arrival of its latest offering, the Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry, set to hit participating U.S. outlets starting April 12, for a limited time.

The new McFlurry is made of creamy vanilla soft-serve ice cream blended with strawberry-flavored clusters and buttery shortbread cookies. The new addition is expected to satisfy the sweet tooth of dessert lovers with its delectable blend of flavors.

While McDonald’s McFlurry has been a favorite dessert item among fast-food lovers for decades, the company has been experimenting with new flavors to cater to its diverse audience.

Recently, news of a McFlurry flavor from Singapore made with OREO cookies and strawberries, created a buzz on social media.

The snack company Snackolater confirmed the arrival of the Singaporean McFlurry flavor but also revealed that the U.S. version would feature strawberry pieces and shortbread cookies instead.

The McFlurry dessert, created by a Canadian franchise in 1995, has since been added to McDonald’s menus in 99 countries. The Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry joins the list of innovative dessert items offered by the fast-food chain, which includes the classic Shamrock Shake, returning each year in late February to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in March.

As McDonald’s continues to experiment with new dessert flavors, it seems there’s always something new for fast-food fans to look forward to.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.