McDonald’s offers free bacon on all menu items for limited time

(WSVN) - McDonald’s is satisfying the cravings of all bacon lovers in the nation for a very limited time.

Today, for one hour only, the fast food giant will be giving out free bacon.

Between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. local time, customers around the country will be able to add the savory treat to any menu item.

Bacon Hour. Because 🥓 is always the answer. Hot Fudge Sundaes? 🥓 Classics? 🥓 Hash Browns? 🥓 Tuesday, January 29th. 4-5 pm (local time) at part. restaurants. FREE 🥓 on the side with ANY purchase. #BaconHour pic.twitter.com/Oi1XeWmjaD — McDonald's (@McDonalds) January 25, 2019

It includes, but is definitely not limited to, sundaes, burgers, hash browns and even chicken nuggets.

You can join in on the fun by sharing your photos online using the hashtag #BaconHour.

