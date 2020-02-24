McDonald’s is making scented candles that smell like your favorite Quarter Pounder ingredients

(CNN) — Ever been so hungry for McDonald’s you could smell it? It could be your imagination. Or, it could be the candles.

The fast food chain is making a six-pack of scented candles that will smell like your favorite Quarter Pounder ingredients — a bun, ketchup, pickles, cheese, onion and beef, it announced.

The candles were created to celebrate the burger’s nearly 50-year run.

And that’s not all — McDonald’s also released a line of merchandise that includes mittens, calendars, lockets, T-shirts, stickers and pins, all for its biggest Quarter Pounder fanatics.

The items are available for purchase on the McDonald’s fan club website.

The candles have since sold out.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.