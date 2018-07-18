McDonald’s giving away free fries each Friday through the end of the year

(WSVN) - Every Friday is about to become Fry-day!

McDonald’s has announced it will be giving out free French fries once a week for the remainder of 2018.

Customers will be able to get an order of medium fries for free each Friday until December 30th.

The fast food chain first announced the free fries promotion to celebrate National French Fry Day on July 13th. But their website’s deals page says the promotion can be used each Friday through the end of the year.

In order to qualify, you’ll have to download the McDonald’s app to get the coupon, and make a purchase of at least $1 to receive the freebie.

Free. 🎉 Fries. 🍟 Today ☀️ #NationalFrenchFryDay with FREE medium fries w/ min purchase of $1 (excl. tax). 🎉 Score yours on the App ➡ https://t.co/EshaGZ1HF2 pic.twitter.com/RHvj3TSlmL — McDonald's (@McDonalds) July 13, 2018

