(WSVN) - Major fast food chain’s are getting sued because of what they use to package their food.

A series of lawsuits claim the packaging contains harmful chemicals.

PFAS, also known as forever chemicals, have been found in food packaging at McDonalds and Burger King.

Experts say those chemicals are linked to an increased risk of asthma and thyroid disease.

McDonald’s and Burger King have recently made promises to phase out using those chemicals by 2025.

