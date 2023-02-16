(WSVN) - A fast food giant is bringing back two fan favorites to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

The Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will be available at participating McDonald’s locations starting Feb. 20, the restaurant said in a news release.

First introduced in 1970, the shake is made with creamy vanilla soft serve, blended with Shamrock Shake syrup and topped with whipped topping. The Oreo Shamrock McFlurry made its debut in 2020 and comes blended with crushed Oreo cookies.

Both minty treats will be available for a limited time, while supplies last.

