McDonald’s has announced doughnut sticks will be added to their breakfast menu for a limited time.

The sweet treat can be ordered by a half or full dozen.

The doughnut sticks are said to be sprinkled with cinnamon sugar on the outside with a soft, chewy inside.

McDonald’s chains nationwide will have the sticks available on Feb. 20.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.