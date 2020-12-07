Mazda gifts 50 heroes new sports cars for their help during the pandemic

(WSVN) - One company is giving back to community heroes in a big way.

As part of their 100th anniversary, Mazda gifted 50 heroes across the United States new sports cars.

Their goal is to honor the frontline workers, teachers and business owners who have helped others during the pandemic.

“Mazda wanted you to know that you’re a hero, and this is your reward,” one woman said as she pointed to the new car.

“So you, like, kept this from me the whole time?” said the recipient.

“Yes, it’s yours,” the woman replied.

“I just don’t understand,” said the recipient.

One of the winners, a teacher from Mississippi, printed out homework packets and hand-delivered them to all of her students throughout the school year because many of them could not afford internet.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.