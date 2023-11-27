MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — On Nov. 21, the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce (GMCC) announced its Americas Linkage mission to Japan where it will be led by Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Chairman Oliver Gilbert III.

From Nov. 25 to Dec. 6, a delegation comprising GMCC representatives, Miami-Dade County officials, and business leaders will visit Tokyo and Kyoto to foster connections and explore new opportunities.

The GMCC Americas Linkage program aims to boost international business in a competitive global economy, targeting new market opportunities.

The mission to Japan focuses on deepening trade and commerce while sharing strategies and establishing connections in areas such as export/import trade, technology, waste management, sustainability, urban density, mobility, tourism, healthcare, aviation, and cargo.

Mayor Levine Cava highlighted the shared commitment to economic growth and cultural exchange.

“Through this trade mission, we aim to deepen our relationship to gain insight into innovative solutions and new markets, while also increasing international opportunities for our local companies and opening a more direct path for future exchanges,” stated Mayor Levine Cava in the press release.

Chairman Gilbert emphasized the mission’s role in opening new doors for regional and international businesses with Japan, a critical trade partner for South Florida.

The delegation will engage in discussions with Japanese government officials and business leaders, focusing on AI, robotics, biotechnology, transit, tourism, and renewable energy. The goal is to promote the export of local goods and facilitate the import of Japanese products aligning with South Florida’s market demands.

Japan stands as one of South Florida’s key trading partners, with significant growth potential across sectors.

In 2022, Japan was Florida’s second-largest bilateral merchandise trading partner in the Asia-Pacific region, totaling $6.6 billion in trade. The mission is expected to create new opportunities, deepen relationships, and pave the way for increased business partnerships.

