DENVER, Colo. (WSVN) — The identity of a baby orangutan’s father at the Denver Zoo was revealed in dramatic fashion with the assistance of retired talk show host Maury Povich.

In a much-anticipated announcement on Tuesday, Povich, adorned in a tuxedo and fresh from receiving the Daytime Emmys Lifetime Achievement honor, disclosed the paternity results for Siska, the 4-month-old Sumatran orangutan.

“Is Siska’s father 30-year-old Berani or 16-year-old Jaya?” the Denver Zoo wrote on X on Friday.

Povich made the big announcement in his signature style: “When it comes to the orangutan, 4-month-old Siska, Berani…” With flair, Povich opened a large manila envelope, revealing, “Berani, you are the father!” reminiscent of his famed paternity reveals on his daytime talk show.

The video captured zoo staff applauding upon hearing the results, then swiftly panning to Berani’s enclosure, where he swung around. The Denver Zoo team huddled together, affirming Berani as the proud father in this unique and entertaining reveal.

Jaya, previously under scrutiny, is off the hook. Berani’s confirmation as the father makes Siska the seventh orangutan to join the Denver Zoo.

