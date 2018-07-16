Mattress Firm will pay you to sleep on their beds

(WSVN) - Have you ever wished that you got paid to sleep? Well, now that may be a possibility.

Mattress Firm is looking to hire a “Snoozetern” for their Houston-based paid internship program.

The Snoozetern will test the “best of the best mattresses” and create written and video reviews about the mattresses.

The winner will also create videos and take photos for Matress Firm’s social media platforms.

Applicants must submit a video — no longer than a minute long — showing why they would be the best person for the job.

The application closes on July 23.

For more information, click here.

