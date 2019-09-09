Mattel to release special Barbie doll in honor of Day of the Dead

(WSVN) - Mattel is adding a special Barbie doll to its line of toys.

To mark the Mexican holiday of Day of the Dead, Mattel has announced a limited-edition Barbie doll.

The doll is dressed in a black gown with colorful accents and skull makeup. The doll also sports a crown made of marigold flowers and monarch butterflies.

The doll will sell for $75 and will be available for purchase on Amazon and Walmart.

According to People, the doll goes on sale starting Thursday.

