Mattel adds more inclusive dolls to Barbie line

(WSVN) - The world of Barbie is getting a bit more inclusive.

The iconic doll’s parent company Mattel introduced its newest Barbie Fashionista line, Monday.

The line contains dolls of varying body types, hair textures and even features a doll that uses a wheelchair and a doll with a removable prosthetic leg.

Mattel is reportedly working with experts to get the designs as accurate as possible.

Customers will be able to get any doll from the collection to use with the wheelchair and a compatible dream house ramp.

The company also said they hope to continue expanding the collection so they can “broaden the definition of beautiful.”

The dolls go on sale in June.

