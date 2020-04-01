Math teacher uses whiteboard, helps student through glass door

MADISON, S.D. (WSVN) — A South Dakota math teacher went above and beyond to help one of his students.

Josh Anderson said his 6th-grade daughter emailed her math teacher (who also happens to be their nextdoor neighbor) Chris Waba for some help when she was having some trouble with her assignments.

My 6th grader emailed her math teacher for some help, so he came over & worked through the problem with her on our front porch. @Chriswaba9 , our neighbor, MMS teacher & MHS Wrestling Coach. #KidsFirst @MadisonMSNews @MarkOsports @dakotasportsnow @dakotanews_now @stwalter20 pic.twitter.com/aniqt2goPB — Josh Anderson (@DakSt8Football) March 27, 2020

However, instead of helping her out virtually, Waba went to the family’s home with a whiteboard and gave the girl a one-on-one lesson.

“He came over and worked through the problem with her on our front porch,” Anderson said.

The teacher made sure to maintain social distancing and taught his student through a glass door.

