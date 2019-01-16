Massive spinning disc of ice forms in Maine river

WESTBROOK, Maine. (WSVN) — An amazing phenomenon is blowing minds in New England

A massive spinning disc of ice drew curious onlookers to the banks of the Presumpscot River in Westbrook, Maine.

According to a city of Westbrook official, the disc is roughly 100 yards in diameter. They also say it’s spinning in a counter clockwise direction.

Experts say discs can form in a slow-moving, rotating part of a river.

The slow-moving water freezes faster, forming a circle of ice.

It’s a natural but rare phenomenon.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.