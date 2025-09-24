(WSVN) - A massive sinkhole opened up on a busy street, causing heavy damage in Bangkok, Thailand.

The sinkhole caused part of a busy roadway to collapse, engulfing several cars and electrical poles.

A building was left hanging on the edge of the sunken street.

Authorities evacuated the surrounding area to inspect nearby buildings to determine if they’re structurally compromised.

Officials believe the collapse was triggered by a burst pipe and recent heavy rainfall.

No injuries were reported.

