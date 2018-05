MILLVILLE, NJ (WSVN) — If you’ve got allergies, get your medicine ready because pollen is back!

The yellow, powdery substance was so dense on one tree in New Jersey that it exploded into a cloud when a bulldozer tapped it. It is so thick that it replicates the tree’s shape.

A video of the bulldozer has been shared tens of thousands of times since Monday.

