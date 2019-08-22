Massive 26 pound cat at Philadelphia shelter looking for a forever home

PHILADELPHIA (WSVN) — A massive cat is looking for a new family to take him in.
The Morris Animal Refuge in Philadelphia is looking for a home for a BeeJay, a cute and chunky cat weighing a whopping 26 pounds.
According to Fox 29, the shelter said BeeJay is 2 years old and a has a big heart to match his big size.
Anyone interested in adopting BeeJay can visit the Morris Animal Refuge website for more information.
