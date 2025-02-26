ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A Massachusetts driver is lucky to be alive after a sudden impact while heading to Walt Disney World, and now she is sharing the heart-stopping moments when a road hazard smashed through her windshield, sending her to the hospital.

A power tool battery caused a giant hole through the windshield id Chynna Higgins’ SUV last week.

The victim said she was behind the wheel of the vehicle when the battery hurtkled toward her, causing a serious head injury.

“It was probably the scariest thing I’ve ever been through,” she said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the incident happened on the Florida Turnpike outside Orlando.

Higgins, who was driving from Massachusetts, said she was coming up on the last hour of her family road trip to Disney with her children and their father in tow.

“I just heard the bang, but it hadn’t registered that it, like, hit me yet, you know? And I looked at my kids’ father, and I grabbed him, and I caught, like, my eye out of, like, the rearview mirror and saw that I was just bleeding everywhere,” she said.

FHP said the cordless power tool battery struck her right above her left eye before it fell into her lap.

“This was like a brick coming through right at you as you’re driving,” a reporter told Higgins.

“Yeah, and I think what saved my life is, it hit my dashboard first, and then it hit my face,” said Higgins.

Higgins was able to quickly pull over and call for help. An ambulance took her and her family to a nearby hospital, where she had to get several stitches to her forehead.

“I’m beyond blessed. Like, I can still see, I didn’t break any bones,” she said. “You know, the stitches suck, but I can deal with some stitches.”

While the family spent several hours in the emengecy room to start their vacation, Higgins pushed through the pain to make sure her children still enjoyed their long-awaited trip to Disney.

“Seeing their faces, like, smile and light up when they got to see Mickey Mouse in person probably made all of that worth it,” she said. “I mean, I wish we could have gone without getting hit in the head. That would have been great.”

Higgins said she has no idea where that battery came from.

