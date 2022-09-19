(WSVN) - A Massachusetts state representative is calling for accountability from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Representative Dylan Fernandes made the request after DeSantis sent nearly 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.

Desantis used two planes to transport them.

Fernandes took to social media and posted the following:

“We are requesting that the Department of Justice to open an investigation to hold DeSantis & others accountable for these inhumane acts. Not only is it morally criminal, there are legal implications around fraud, kidnapping, deprivation of liberty, and human trafficking.”

DeSantis joins two other governors, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey who have all done the same thing.

Within the past year, both have sent thousands of migrants to cities like Washington D.C., New York and Chicago.

