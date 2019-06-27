Massachusetts police officer charged with raping 16-year-old homeless girl while on duty

A Lowell police officer was arraigned Thursday on two charges of rape after he allegedly assaulted a 16-year-old homeless girl while on duty. (Courtesy: WBZ)

LOWELL, Mass. (CNN) — A Lowell police officer was arraigned Thursday on two charges of rape after he allegedly assaulted a 16-year-old homeless girl while on duty.

According to WBZ, a Middlesex County grand jury indicted 49-year-old Kevin Garneau of Pelham, New Hampshire

Prosecutors say that in 2016, Garneau was working as part of a community outreach program to help homeless residents.

Garneau allegedly entered the girl’s tent and told her there were warrants out for her arrest but in exchange for sexual services he would not arrest her. Prosecutors say Garneau sexually assaulted the girl several more times in the ensuing months.

Lowell Police learned about the allegation in January 2019 and launched an investigation in May. He is on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of his case.

“I’m astonished and deeply disappointed. I acted as soon as we were made aware of these allegations. This is not what the men and women of the Lowell PD represent. They police legally, respectfully and compassionately,” Superintendent of Police Raymond Richardson said in a statement.

A clerk magistrate released Garneau on personal recognizance and ordered him be placed on a GPS monitoring system and stay away from the girl. Garneau is next scheduled to appear in court on July 23.

