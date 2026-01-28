ASHLAND, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A woman is thankful to be alive after her car slid off an icy bridge in Ashland, Massachusetts, and plunged into a river below.

Mahin Abazari, an emergency department nurse, was on her way home from work Monday night when she drove down a narrower-than-usual Myrtle Street.

The snow had piled up high, making driving difficult.

“I tried to just stay away from the other car, and tried not to hit it, then all of the sudden, totally lost control of the car,” she told NewsCenter 5.

The Ashland Fire Department said she launched off a snowbank, through a guardrail, and down a 20-foot embankment into the Sudbury River.

“I reached to my phone, it was connected to the charger, so I just grabbed it, thank God it wasn’t stuck anywhere,” Abazari said. “I was able to grab it and call 911.”

The car had about a foot of water inside, and rescuers pulled her out through the windshield.

Ashland Fire Chief Keith Robie said if Abazari had been knocked unconscious, this story could’ve ended tragically.

“I don’t know who would’ve saw her,” Robie said. “Because the first police car on scene didn’t even see the car.”

Abazari said that was her biggest fear: not being seen.

Incredibly enough, she was uninjured during the ordeal.

“I don’t know how… how I survived, it was like a miracle,” Abazari said. “I believe in whatever goes around comes around, you give, you get, just loving each other, that’s the bottom line… take care of others, others take care of you.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.