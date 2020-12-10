Massachusetts man uses $10 left to him by late father to buy first beer on 21st birthday

TAUNTON, Mass. (WSVN) — A Massachusetts man’s birthday was made a lot more special thanks to a gesture from his father who passed away several years ago.

Matt Goodman lost his father to cancer when he was only 15, Boston 25 reports.

“I know the hardest thing for my dad was the things he was going to miss out on,” Casey Goodman, Matt’s sister, told the news outlet. “Anyone who knew my dad knew he was this goofy, larger-than-life of-the-party guy, and my little brother was his entire world.”

However, Goodman’s father planned ahead and left $10 with Casey, and asked that she give it to Matt on his 21st birthday so he could buy him his first beer.

“We put it in an envelope that night and put it in a safe and put it in her closet for the last six years now,” Casey said.

Well, Goodman recently turned 21 and was able to get his first beer with his dad’s help.

“Almost 6 years ago before my dad passed he gave my sister this 10$ bill to give to me on my 21st birthday so he could buy me my first beer, cheers pops havin this one for you!” Goodman wrote on Twitter, along with a photo of the special moment.

The tweet ultimately went viral, and even gathered a response from Budweiser.

“We’re raising one to your pops, Matt. He got your first beer and the next one’s on us,” the company wrote. The company also sent Goodman several cases of beer.

Thanks @budweiserusa i think i got my next few beers taken care of!!! pic.twitter.com/w0Txl413sZ — Matt Goodman (@mattg12699) December 8, 2020

Budweiser wasn’t the only ones offering to cover Goodman’s next beer. He said others also reached out and asked for his Venmo account so they could send him money. However, he urged them to instead donate to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, which he said helped his father through his illness.

