(WSVN) - A Dunkin Donuts in Massachusetts threw a birthday for this 95-year-old.

Air Force Veteran Fred Brown got quite the surprise in his favorite Boston coffee shop.

On Thursday, during his routine visit to Dunkin Donuts, the employees know Brown by name and made sure his 95th birthday was one to remember.

A table was set up with cake, a dozen donuts, and 95 gift cards to honor their regular customer.

Fred was in disbelief to see the special setup.

