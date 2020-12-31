Massachusetts cop helps 2 women caught trying to shoplift food for Christmas

(WSVN) - A police officer in Massachusetts let shoplifting suspects walk away and even offered them some holiday help.

Matt Lima with the Somerset Police Department was dispatched to a Stop & Shop supermarket near Boston for a reported theft call.

When he got to the store, he found two women with their kids trying to take some food for Christmas dinner.

Lima said at that moment, he just knew he wanted to help them.

“I just did what I felt like was right, you know?” he said. “I just tried to put myself in that family’s shoes and show a little bit of empathy.”

Lima let the two women go without charges and even bought them a $250 gift card so they could go to another store and buy food for their family.

