(WSVN) - Norwegian Cruise Line is going mask-free.

Starting March 1, guests can choose to wear masks on Norwegian voyages.

Passengers must still be fully vaccinated and show proof of vaccination before boarding.

They will also need a negative COVID-19 test two days before U.S.-based cruises or three days prior to non-U.S.-based cruises.

Mask requirements will still be enforced for European trips due to local regulations.

