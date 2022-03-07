(WSVN) - Disney Cruise Line is lifting its mask mandate for those on board its ships in most locations.

According to an update on the company’s website, “For sailings originating from a US port of departure beginning March 11, 2022, face coverings will be optional in most indoor locations throughout our ships.”

Masks will still be required for guests, including those who are fully vaccinated, in the Walt Disney Theatre.

The cruise line also said guests under 5 years of age who are ineligible to be vaccinated will be required to wear masks in Youth Activity spaces and in the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique.

