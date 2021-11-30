BETHESDA, Md. (WSVN) — A woman in Maryland clearly has great luck after she won her third $50,000 scratch-off ticket.

The Maryland Lottery said the 61-year-old retired housekeeper, who was not named, won her third Lucky instant ticket. And to make the win even more astonishing, the woman bought the ticket from the same store where she bought her previous two winning tickets, Talbert’s Ice & Beverage Service.

“I just didn’t believe it, again!” she told lottery officials. “When I saw that message, ‘See Lottery,’ I just left immediately and scratched off the rest of the ticket in the car.”

The woman said when she was in shock when she learned she had won again. She said she immediately called her best friend to share the news.

“When she told me, I was so happy for her,” the friend said. “It was hard to believe that she won $50,000 again.”

The woman got her first two winning tickets in August and October of 2018.

“People play every day and not win,” she said. “It’s amazing that I won three times.”

The grandmother said she plans to use the money for home improvements.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.