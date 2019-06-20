Maryland to begin testing digital license plates

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WSVN) — Maryland is driving into the future with the first tests of digital license plates.

The Maryland Department of Transportation announced that they are launching a two-year pilot program to test new digital license plate technology.

Digital license plates COULD be coming to Maryland. Learn more about our two-year pilot program to test this new technology in our newsroom: https://t.co/wtqnl33wYf. #MDOTInnovates pic.twitter.com/AuFCi0kOdv — MD_MVA (@MD_MVA) June 18, 2019

The plates will be manufactured by Reviver and can be updated electronically.

Along with the license plate number, the digital tags will have the potential to display real-time information like Amber Alerts or if the vehicle has been reported stolen.

“We are excited about the digital plate pilot and the potential of this technology to pave the way for additional customer convenience,” said Maryland Department of Transportation Administrator Chrissy Nizer.

Maryland is the fourth state to conduct this type of program with Reviver. California, Michigan and Arizona currently allow states to use electronic license plates instead of traditional plates.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.