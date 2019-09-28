Maryland police shoot and kill a man who stabbed 5 people at mall

(CNN) — Maryland police shot and killed a man who stabbed five people Saturday, authorities said.

Reports came in around 1:45 p.m. ET of a man threatening people and demanding money at a liquor store at the Hunt Valley Towne Centre in Cockeysville, near Towson, Baltimore County police spokesperson Jen Peach said during a press conference.

The man stabbed four people in the liquor store, then fled and stabbed another person in front of a restaurant, Peach said. All five victims had non-life threatening injuries, Peach said.

Officers caught up with the suspect at an intersection before the fatal shooting. The man has not been identified, Peach said.

It’s unknown how many officers shot the man or how many rounds were fired, Peach said. Authorities have not said whether the suspect was threatening officers.

