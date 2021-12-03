POOLESVILLE, Md. (WSVN) — A Maryland homeowner accidentally destroyed their home while trying to address a snake infestation.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Public Information Officer Pete Piringer shared photos of the destroyed home on Twitter.

Update (11/23) Big Woods Rd, house fire; CAUSE, accidental, homeowner using smoke to manage snake infestation, it is believed heat source (coals) too close to combustibles; AREA of ORIGIN, basement, walls/floor; DAMAGE, >$1M; no human injures; snake status undetermined https://t.co/65OVYAQTWe pic.twitter.com/HIYOegJJT6 — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) December 3, 2021

Piringer said the homeowner was using smoke to manage a snake infestation at the time. They believe that the coals they were suing for the smoke got too close to combustibles, sparking the blaze.

Piringer said the blaze started in the home’s basement.

No injuries were reported, but Piringer said the status of the snakes is undetermined.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.