BALTIMORE, Maryland (WBAL) — Four Kenwood High School students in Baltimore County have filed a lawsuit after being detained at gunpoint by police following a false weapons alert triggered by an AI-driven Omnilert detection system.

The incident occurred October 2025, when the teens waited for a ride home from football practice, holding what turned out to be a bag of chips. Police surrounded the students with guns drawn, instructing them to stop walking and get on their knees.

The lawsuit, filed in Baltimore County Circuit Court, cites civil rights violations, general negligence, and procedural and administrative issues.

It seeks monetary damages for the trauma the teens continue to suffer.

“We are dealing with civil rights issues. We’re dealing with procedural and administrative issues, general negligence, products liability, and the damages that the young men experienced as a result of this event,” said Lon Engle, the students’ attorney.

The teens were cuffed, detained, and searched without their consent.

According to the lawsuit, one officer remarked, “Hey thanks for not running away, that would have been a real problem.”

Frieda Winfield, the mother of Ta-Kai Allen, one of the students, said she was shocked and fearful when she picked up the boys after the encounter.

“I was in shock. I was angry. I was fearful,” Winfield said. “The biggest part was fear, because they’re young men. Young Black men, and they were at school, and they didn’t understand why what was happening, happened to them.”

Winfield said she had instructed her son to be cautious around law enforcement and expressed relief that the teens did not flee during the incident.

“It saved their lives in my opinion,” she said.

The lawsuit alleges that the school principal, who should have been notified that the alert was canceled, instead sent a screenshot of Allen holding the bag of chips to a resource officer. The officer then notified county police, prompting the armed response.

The lawsuit also claims the principal made light of the situation by sending a message to staff that included emojis crying from laughter.

Engle has called for the school system to stop using the Omnilert system.

“AI is an incredibly powerful, dangerous tool that, if there aren’t appropriate protocols, rules, and procedures in place, we have four young men who are incredibly lucky that they didn’t run, that they didn’t adversely respond, and that somebody wasn’t shot,” Engle said.

The lawsuit references a state inspector general report that found more than 99% of alerts in Baltimore County schools were false positives that did not require a police response.

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