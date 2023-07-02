The state of Maryland has legalized the use of marijuana.

People lined up outside Baltimore dispensaries on Saturday morning as they waited to be among the first to legally buy for personal use.

There are restrictions to the new law, including a limit of 1.5 ounces of cannabis flower and up to 12 grams of concentrated cannabis that does not contain more than 750 milligrams of THC.

It also states that only adults that are 21 and older can use and possess non-medical cannabis.

Maryland voters initially approved the legalization in a constitutional amendment back in the 2022 Midterm elections, resulting in it going into effect on July 1, 2023.

In the state, it is legal to consume or smoke marijuana at home or in a private setting, however, it remains illegal to use in public spaces.

Maryland became the 23rd state to legalize the drug.