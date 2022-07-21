(WSVN) - Actor Ryan Reynolds sent a supportive message to a boy who recovered from heart surgery.

Seb Hollingsworth, 13, underwent the operation on July 11.

His father, Ivan, reached out on Twitter and asked any Marvel superhero to send out a message of support.

So here’s a challenge Twitter-Sphere…

How do we get a @MarvelStudios Superhero to send a message to our Heart Hero Seb. Recovering from open heart surgery and just so damn brave!Long shot I acknowledge, but I think he deserves it! Who’s up for the challenge? #HeartHeroSeb pic.twitter.com/9ki5MwW67c — Ivan Hollingsworth♥️💙♥️ (@Seb4chuf) July 12, 2022

The Deadpool actor sent the 13-year-old boy love and well wishes.

Reynolds said, “I just want to send you all my love.”

Last night I asked your help to get a message from a Marvel Superhero for our son Seb. Recovering from open heart surgery and being so damn brave. The very awesome @VancityReynolds has made our Heart Hero’s day! Thank you so much.🙏♥️🌈 pic.twitter.com/iddqBUNDSe — Ivan Hollingsworth♥️💙♥️ (@Seb4chuf) July 13, 2022

But the love did not stop there. Along with Reynolds, Hollingsworth received messages from many more Marvel superheroes following the actors supportive message.

Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), and Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury) are among the actors that sent out tweets to Seb.

The 13-year-old recently graduated middle school and is making a healthy recovery.

