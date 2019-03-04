Marshalls to launch online store this year

(WSVN) - Marshalls has reportedly told investors that they’re launching an e-commerce shop.

Using TJ Maxx’s online presence as a guidance, TJX CEO Ernie Herrman said they’ve learned a lot from how an online business can benefit brick-and-mortar stores, Business Insider reported.

TJX is the parent company of TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and Home Goods.

“We really believe it drives incremental store traffic,” Herrman said. “It is going to encourage cross-shopping.”

The online store is slated to debut later this year.

