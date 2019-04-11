Mars Wrigley offers paid internship to taste new flavors of candy

One candy company is offering internships to candy lovers who are willing to try out new flavors.

Mars Wrigley, the company who makes M&M’s, Twix and Snickers is searching for sweet-toothed interns to participate in their eight to twelve week program in Chicago.

The paid internship will take place at the company’s headquarters, where interns will test out new flavors and have the chance to make their own.

Offer not sweet enough? The company will also provide free candy for a year to participants.

Applicants must be over the age of 21 to apply.

Those interested in the program can apply here.

