SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — What would you do to find the love of your life? A Bay Area woman is putting out billboards and a website searching for her perfect match.

“I’m looking for a husband, a committed relationship and hopefully the love of my life,” said Lisa Catalano, searching for her future husband.

For nearly a month, Bay Area resident and bachelorette Lisa Catalano decided to put herself out there and when we say out there, we mean on six to seven digital billboards on Highway 101 from the South Bay to San Francisco. All hoping “the one” or someone who knows a good match send him her way. Her ad is straight to the point, “MarryLisa.com”

Luz: Pena: “This is pretty bold. What happened that you said this is the approach I’m going to take?”

Lisa Catalano: “Every time I got a little frustrated with the dating scene within Silicon Valley and the Bay Area, I would work a little bit on my website. It started off kind of almost a joke. I can do this myself; I can do this myself. I can do it and then I was thinking maybe that is not a crazy of an idea after all and the I said I have to promote the website somehow and what is more local than a billboard?”

Her website is her personal application collection service where potential husband candidates apply and they learn her likes and non-negotiables.

“I’m looking for somebody who would be compatible with me on things like religious views, politics – you know, healthy lifestyle because I lead a healthy lifestyle, things that match up on all of that. And someone who’s ready to get married and have kids in the future, that’s something I want to try for,” said Catalano.

One thing about Lisa is that she is not simply relying on the billboards. She is also keeping an eye out when she is out and about.

“I have fliers, business cards. It’s the same information that’s on the website, but just in a different form,” said Catalano.

Catalano said her search recently went viral when she posted it on TikTok, which lead to an influx of applicants.

Pena: “How many applications have you gotten?”

Catalano: “Oh, gosh. I don’t know. My phone’s been going off and I think I got some more just as we’ve been standing here.”

This endeavor is pricey with specific highway billboards costing more than others. Even though she wouldn’t reveal how much she is investing, she is staying hopeful all this will be worth it when she meets her future husband.

Pena: “If your future husband is watching right now, what do you want to say to him?”

Catalano: “I’m real. This entire project is real. I am serious about finding the love of my life and I am not an AI woman on a generated on a billboard. I actually exist.”

For now, the search continues.

