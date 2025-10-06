(CNN) — Former NFL quarterback and current analyst Mark Sanchez is facing a felony charge for his role in an altercation that led to the former New York Jet being stabbed early Saturday morning.

Marion County, Indiana, prosecutor Ryan Mears said Monday that additional police investigation led to the more severe charge. Sanchez had initially been charged with three misdemeanors as a part of the incident. Mears said he now faces a charge of felony battery involving serious bodily injury, which carries a maximum sentence of between one and six years in prison.

According to Mears, the dispute between Sanchez and a 69-year-old truck driver began over a parking space.

“You have the allegations of a 38-year-old man becoming involved in an altercation with a 69-year-old man who sustained significant, very severe injuries as a result of that altercation,” Mears said. “ … We are literally talking about people fighting over a parking space and/or a dispute about where people are parking, and it resulted in someone just incredibly significant injuries.”

