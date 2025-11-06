PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - The Marjory Stoneman Douglas marching band received an unforgettable surprise when school officials informed them they had been selected to perform on an international stage.

The local marching band will take part in a global gig: Rome’s New Years Day parade in 2027.

Students stood shocked as they learned about the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“I was very excited, I was super shocked. I’m super excited for next year, seeing what we’re gonna be able to do,” said percussion player Jayden Guo.

The Roman parade, an annual event that draws about 250,000 annually, will take place Jan. 1, 2027.

“They’re going to come on for the parade on the first of January 2027, which will be the 20th anniversary of Rome parade, or Rome New Year,” said Bob Bone, Founder of Rome New York.

Bone invited the marching band to fly to Europe and take part in what, he thinks, is the most fantastic celebratory event in the Eternal City.

“There are around 38 different acts in the Roman parade, and about half of them are bands, of that half that are bands, that’s 19, around eight to 10 are invited from the United States of America so its quite something to get an invitation to come for this event,” he said.

When asked why the Parkland school was chosen, Bone said there’s a bit of history with it as international crowds tend to love their past performances.

“They came to London three or four years ago now, to perform in what, we then, used to call the greatest event in the greatest city in the world. I think it’s been supplanted by Rome now. But anyway, they came and they performed so well. I mean, they were absolutely fantastic,” said Bone.

As the organization started looking for bands to attend the historic event, it was a no brainer to select Marjory Stoneman Douglas.

He said the students’ experience will be fantastic.

“I think its a life changing experience for them, I mean, who wouldn’t want to be in the Eternal City that is Rome?” said Bone. “It’s gonna be partially educational, I suppose, but it’s also going to be great fun.”

Students said they were excited for the extraordinary opportunity.

“I am thrilled, I’m so grateful, I’ve never been out of the country so I’m excited to go somewhere, I’ve never been, just experience like everything that’s completely different from like everything I’ve ever known,” said student Angelina Currea.

“This program has made it really far ever since London, and we’ve made great achievements over time and now we’re going to Rome,” said Guo.

In more good news, the band at West Broward High has also been invited to perform in London’s 2027 New Year’s Day Parade.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.