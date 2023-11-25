NEW YORK CITY, Ny. (WSVN) — The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade kicked off the holiday season with all your favorite floats and best of all the marching band.

This year Marjory Stoneman Douglas proudly represented South Florida.

They practiced for days on campus and on the track preparing to perform in the Big Apple.

“Seeing like all the people standing there while we had to walk a two and a half mile… And we got to go up to them and high-five them and like they were all so excited for us that was amazing,” said Samantha Citron, who performed in the parade.

The hard work paid off as they wrapped up the show with a big warm welcome for none other than Santa and Mrs. Claus, with their elves and reindeer.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.