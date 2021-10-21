YUMA, Ariz. (WSVN) — A Marine veteran has been credited with thwarting a robbery at an Arizona gas station.

The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video showing the moment a subject holding a gun walks into a gas station and begins pointing it at the cashier. Two other people are seen following behind him.

A man waiting at the counter is then seen turning around and immediately grabbing the gun and disarming the armed suspect. The two other subjects are then spotted running away.

Deputies said the customer was able to detain the suspect until law enforcement arrived.

Detectives said they learned the customer had served in the U.S. Marine Corps. When they asked him how he was able to jump into action so quickly, he responded, “The Marine Corps taught me not to [mess] around.”

Deputies said the suspect who was detained was a juvenile and was charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of aggravated assault.

Investigators continue to search for the other two subjects.

