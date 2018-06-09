Marine Corps weighs wooing older members for new cyber force

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The head of the Marine Corps says it’s time the U.S. military branch known for its fierce, young warriors becomes a little more mature.

The Marine Corps is considering offering bonuses to woo older, more experienced Marines to re-enlist and join its cyber operations to defend the nation, especially against cyberattacks from Russia and China. About 62 percent of Marines are 25 years old or younger with many serving only four years.

The move marks an historical change that could transform a force considered to be the youngest branch in terms of the number of troops under the age of 25 in the U.S. military.

The commandant said he wants Marines to stay in longer to get a return on the investment in training troops in cyber operations.

