(WSVN) - Still recovering from the hour of sleep lost due to the time change over the weekend? This national holiday will help you out.

March 11 is National Napping Day!

The holiday encourages people, both old and young, to set aside time during the day to catch some Z’s.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.