Map shows comparison of Australia to US as country struggles with wildfires

A Facebook post showing the magnitude of the wildfires burning in Australia in comparison to the United States has gone viral.

Sonoma County Fire District in California shared two images showing a map of the fires burning in Australia in comparison of an image showing the scale of Australia to the United States.

The two countries are about the same size, and they show the magnitude of the fires burning in Australia.

Nationwide, at least 25 people have been killed and 2,000 homes destroyed by the blazes, which have so far scorched an area twice the size of the U.S. state of Maryland.

The country’s government said it was willing to pay “whatever it takes” to help communities recover from the blaze.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the government was committing an extra 2 billion Australian dollars ($1.4 billion) toward the recovery effort in addition to the tens of millions of dollars that have already been promised.

At 6am, there are 136 fires which continue to burn across NSW, 69 uncontained. All fires remain at Advice. Today crews will focus on containment of these large fires, working with heavy plant and aviation assets. #nswrfs #nswfires pic.twitter.com/f2OWkze8nC — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) January 5, 2020

To see a real time map of the fires in Australia, click here.

